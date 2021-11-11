AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

NYSE:AMK opened at $27.92 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,395.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

