Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.50 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Asure Software by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

