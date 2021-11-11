ATB Capital Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$240.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KXS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$225.67.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$206.01 on Monday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$210.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,810.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$194.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,448.49. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

