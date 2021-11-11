ATB Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.38.

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

