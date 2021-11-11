Athene Holding Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Athene in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Athene stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. Athene has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $59,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $177,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

