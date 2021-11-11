Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATHA traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,248. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $610.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athira Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Athira Pharma worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATHA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

