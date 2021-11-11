Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend by 58.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 152.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.3%.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.58. 8,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.52 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AY. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.