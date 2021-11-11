AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Sells $221,340.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $2,664,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

