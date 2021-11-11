AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $323,640.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

