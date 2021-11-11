ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$63.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems traded as high as C$51.70 and last traded at C$51.02, with a volume of 141093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.16.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

