ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$63.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems traded as high as C$51.70 and last traded at C$51.02, with a volume of 141093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.16.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million. Research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.