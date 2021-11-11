AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,817,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,416,000 after purchasing an additional 551,004 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 64.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 39,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T by 10,645.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 217,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,420,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

