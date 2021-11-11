AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 291,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,420,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $178.57 billion, a PE ratio of 208.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

