Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $42,259.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.07 or 0.00367641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00054864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00226875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00092324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 56,982,980 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

