AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of AudioCodes worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

AudioCodes stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

