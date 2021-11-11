Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report $23.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $46.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.88 million to $48.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.47 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $268.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

AUPH traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 3,176,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,481. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,450. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

