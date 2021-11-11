Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.44 ($89.93).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €77.42 ($91.08) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €59.14 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

