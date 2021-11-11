AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AOCIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

AOCIF traded down $6.82 on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 901. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

