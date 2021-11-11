Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.
Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by 56.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $231.70.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
Read More: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.