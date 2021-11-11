Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by 56.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $231.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

