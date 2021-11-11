AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $70,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,881.42 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,897.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,696.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,581.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.35.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

