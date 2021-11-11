Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,614 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $65,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNS. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

