Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

