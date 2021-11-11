Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 7,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,728. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

