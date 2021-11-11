Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $963.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.