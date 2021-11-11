Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as low as $3.26. Aware shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 21,359 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.15.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aware by 53,664.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aware in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aware by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

