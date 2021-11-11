AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

