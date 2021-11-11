Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

AXSM opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

