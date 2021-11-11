Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

AZYO opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.79) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZYO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 175,387 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter worth $28,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

