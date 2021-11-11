B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $235.87 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.5% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $235,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 93,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,087. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a market cap of $265.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

