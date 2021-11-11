B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $33.38 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1,257.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $6.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,103. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.02 and a 12 month high of $523.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

