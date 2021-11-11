B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.59. 146,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,518. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

