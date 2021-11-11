B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,104 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Facebook were worth $106,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.50. The company had a trading volume of 297,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,791. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $931.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,346,788 shares of company stock worth $824,684,082. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.