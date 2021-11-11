B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $442.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.