B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.