B. Riley Comments on Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of CELH opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 670.64 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

