B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -17.54%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

