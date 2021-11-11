B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. B2Gold makes up 1.5% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of B2Gold worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.59 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTG. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

