Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $8.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 11,615 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 568,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $11,302,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $753.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

