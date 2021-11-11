Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.