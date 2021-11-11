Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Up 7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) were up 7% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.67. Approximately 66,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 525,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Specifically, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BALY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,804,000.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.