Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCVA opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

