Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,622,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

