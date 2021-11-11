Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

ATC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

ATC opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Atotech’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.