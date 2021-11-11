Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,737 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $89.94 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.