Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.