Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,779,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMGM opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

