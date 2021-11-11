Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

