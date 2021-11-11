Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.28% from the stock’s current price.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 14.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

