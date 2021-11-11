Bank of America Begins Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.66.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

