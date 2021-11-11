Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 944,455 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $54,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

JKS stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

